Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $11,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 333,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Winmark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 84,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Winmark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winmark Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $326.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.15 and a 200 day moving average of $371.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.64. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $295.79 and a 52 week high of $431.67.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

