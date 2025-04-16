Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.34 Million Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,483 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ATS were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in ATS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in ATS by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ATS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATS by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATS opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. ATS Co. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72.

ATS ( NYSE:ATS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

