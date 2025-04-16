Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 880.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 31,902 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $121.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

