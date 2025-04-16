Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,644,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 303,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,804,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,623,000 after acquiring an additional 135,492 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Xylem by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,009,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,229,000 after purchasing an additional 359,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.44.

Xylem Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.67. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 43.72%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

