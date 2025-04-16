Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 38,299 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,760,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

GLTR opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.59. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $98.31 and a 1 year high of $133.31.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.