Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 52,454 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $12,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,225,134 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,085,253,000 after acquiring an additional 280,258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 642,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,878,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $20,574,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

