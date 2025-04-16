Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,267 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $12,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $273.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.30. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.21.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $323.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.25.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

