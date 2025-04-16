Rossby Financial LCC Acquires New Stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD)

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $23.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.61.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

