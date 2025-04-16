Roth Capital Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.77.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.68. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $46.91.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu purchased 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $41,999.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,635.50. This trade represents a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 931,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This represents a 5.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,751,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,008,000 after buying an additional 837,282 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,147,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after buying an additional 821,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,012,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 810,104 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,529,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,284,000 after acquiring an additional 794,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 886,485.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 593,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

