Roth Capital Has Negative View of EOG Resources Q1 Earnings

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy exploration company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.27. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.47 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.19.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.78. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

