RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RTL Group Price Performance
RGLXY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $4.43.
About RTL Group
