RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RGLXY stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. RTL Group has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

