Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 655,747 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,043,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

RUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Rumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on Rumble and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 6,828,420 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $51,213,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,575. The trade was a 99.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Milnes sold 24,978,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,336,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,675. This represents a 99.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,104,017 shares of company stock worth $308,280,128 in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rumble by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rumble by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Rumble by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

