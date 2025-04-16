Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI) & Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Financial Survey

Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Free Report) and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Nutriband shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Nutriband shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nutriband and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -338.51% -54.49% -48.52% Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $2.02 million 26.97 -$5.49 million ($0.71) -6.92 Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock $2.17 million 14.83 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nutriband and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Nutriband.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nutriband and Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 1 0 3.00 Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock 0 0 0 0 0.00

Nutriband currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 164.77%. Given Nutriband’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nutriband is more favorable than Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock.

Summary

Nutriband beats Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy. The company also develops other products, which include AVERSA buprenorphine and AVERSA methylphenidate; exenatide for type 2 diabetes; and follicle stimulating hormone for infertility. It has a license agreement with Rambam Med-Tech Ltd. for the development of the RAMBAM Closed System Transfer Devices; and Kindeva Drug Delivery, L.P. to develop AVERSAL Fentanyl based on its proprietary AVERSAL abuse deterrent transdermal technology. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock

Safe Pro Group, Inc. engages in the provision and acquisition of security and protection products. Its products include Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) software technology and photogrammetry analysis tools, bullet and blast resistant personal protection equipment, and aerial managed services and mission-critical uncrewed solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Safe-PRO USA, Airborne Response, and Safe Pro AI. The company was founded by Daniyel Erdberg on December 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

