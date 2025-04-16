Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This trade represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

