Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,081 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Snap-on by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SNA opened at $337.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15.
Snap-on Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $2.14 dividend. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 43.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Snap-on from $358.00 to $349.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.67.
Insider Activity at Snap-on
In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.05, for a total transaction of $2,325,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,310,898.80. This represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,011 shares of company stock worth $12,116,859 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
