Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 939 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $434.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.69 and a 200 day moving average of $475.20. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $360.05 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.36%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,537.92. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977 shares of company stock worth $477,848. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $524.86.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

