Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,166 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,421,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,672,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,422,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,661 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $719,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,003,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,441 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $3,229,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,536,304.26. This trade represents a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $877,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,440,499.14. The trade was a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,235 shares of company stock worth $7,478,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 2.3 %
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $335.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.00. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $230.08 and a twelve month high of $350.70.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.