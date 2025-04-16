Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $345,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,118.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,039.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,958.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,415.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

