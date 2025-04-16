Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,843,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,519,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 340,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,685,000 after buying an additional 69,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,642,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.99. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $159.99 and a 52 week high of $199.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.8556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

