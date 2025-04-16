Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $366,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $51.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ugo Prechner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,808. The trade was a 38.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 315,905 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,283. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

