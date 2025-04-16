Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $483,000 Investment in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,933,000. Amundi grew its stake in Corning by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,900,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,436 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $92,522,000. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $71,280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,903,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,747,402,000 after purchasing an additional 916,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $55.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is 193.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

