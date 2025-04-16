Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,241 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $1,150,462,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,493 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,596,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,617,000 after buying an additional 175,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,363,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,947,000 after acquiring an additional 359,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

