SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $97.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.92. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.19 and a 12-month high of $124.32.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. The trade was a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

