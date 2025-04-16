SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 249 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,544,370,000 after buying an additional 316,011 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $171,798,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,556,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,375,000 after purchasing an additional 343,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

CMS stock opened at $72.75 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

