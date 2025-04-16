SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

Xylem stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.67. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

