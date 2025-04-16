SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.90.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $164.15 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $327.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

