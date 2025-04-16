Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

