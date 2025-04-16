Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Short Interest Update

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sanlam Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLLDY traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.47. 32,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.44. Sanlam has a 1 year low of C$6.60 and a 1 year high of C$10.46.

Get Sanlam alerts:

Sanlam Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3621 per share. This is an increase from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Sanlam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

About Sanlam

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.