SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Holdings Raised by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,064 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $49,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Promethos Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 118,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in SAP by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 230,171 shares during the period. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.83.

SAP Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SAP opened at $262.15 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $175.08 and a 12 month high of $293.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $322.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.11%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.