Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

SRPT stock opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,697,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,057,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $126,315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 712,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,477,000 after buying an additional 580,123 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,368,000 after acquiring an additional 285,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

