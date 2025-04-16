Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $877,216,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 264.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cintas by 137.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $196,057,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,089,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,312,000 after purchasing an additional 841,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $162.16 and a 12 month high of $228.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.