Savvy Advisors Inc. Invests $216,000 in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $801,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QGRO stock opened at $91.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.93. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $78.11 and a 52-week high of $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.13.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0919 per share. This is a boost from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.