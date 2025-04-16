Savvy Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 22,006,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 97,636 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,256 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,099,000 after purchasing an additional 601,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VOD opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

About Vodafone Group Public

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.