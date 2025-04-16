Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,953 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IonQ by 1,310.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,060,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,513,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IonQ by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 698,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,242,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IonQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

In other news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William F. Scannell bought 93,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,029,769.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,375.07. The trade was a 221.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IONQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on IonQ from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on IonQ from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

