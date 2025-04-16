Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes $256,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Textron by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.09.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $396,178.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,447.64. This represents a 23.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $95.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.17.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

