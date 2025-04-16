Savvy Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 115.2% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $98.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $91.65 and a one year high of $130.63.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.