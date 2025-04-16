Scancell (LON:SCLP) Trading Up 18% – Time to Buy?

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.24 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 4,580,422 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 461% from the average session volume of 816,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.48 ($0.11).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.85. The stock has a market cap of £105.90 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -566.79.

Scancell (LON:SCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (1.35) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Scancell Holdings plc will post -2.5361112 earnings per share for the current year.

Scancell (LSE:SCLP) is a clinical stage immunotherapy biotech company developing treatments for significant unmet needs in cancer. We aim to translate our innovation and creativity into increased and durable responses in patients without compromising safety, addressing hard-to-treat cancers.

Scancell has developed a pipeline of ‘off-the-shelf’ vaccines to induce immune responses and highly tumour specific monoclonal antibodies to redirect immune cells or drugs.

