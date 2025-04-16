Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 108,506 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 90,431 shares.The stock last traded at $24.41 and had previously closed at $24.32.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 67,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 43,869 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

