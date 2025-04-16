Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 320,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 410,985 shares.The stock last traded at $31.64 and had previously closed at $31.71.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

