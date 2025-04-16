Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 108.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 789,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,095 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,134,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 95,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,079,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 1,118,867 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 16,649 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.00. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.