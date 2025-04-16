Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,996,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,246 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 256.8% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 62,559 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 344.0% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 139,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.