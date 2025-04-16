Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.76 ($5.94) and traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.43). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 412.10 ($5.45), with a volume of 21,484 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 758 ($10.03) price target on shares of Science Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Get Science Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAG

Science Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £185.51 million, a P/E ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 428.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 448.28.

Science Group (LON:SAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Science Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Group plc will post 27.3000005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Science Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.40%.

Insider Activity at Science Group

In related news, insider Daniel Edwards purchased 6,667 shares of Science Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 425 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £28,334.75 ($37,504.63). Also, insider Martyn Roy Ratcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.43) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($54,268.70). Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Science Group

(Get Free Report)

Science Group plc, a science, engineering, and technology business company, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Services Operating Business, Product Operating Business, and Freehold Properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.