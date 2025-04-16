Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Coty by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.65 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

