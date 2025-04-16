Scotia Capital Inc. Has $140,000 Position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 124.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $199,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 677.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 49.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 112,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTLK opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $9.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Outlook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Outlook Therapeutics Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

