Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $226,000 Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,893,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,374 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,165,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301,539 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,715.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 205,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,247,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

