Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $41.87 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. The stock has a market cap of $898.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

