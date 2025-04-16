Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 73,318 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,318 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PHG opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.