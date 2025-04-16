Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Methanex by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MEOH. Raymond James lowered their target price on Methanex from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MEOH

About Methanex

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.