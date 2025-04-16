Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 30,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pagaya Technologies by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Pagaya Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pagaya Technologies news, insider Tami Rosen sold 35,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $530,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,715. This represents a 48.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 7,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $64,445.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,792.55. This represents a 7.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $714,905. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 5.89. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $279.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.28 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGY shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

