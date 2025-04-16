Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Forecast for CarMax Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.82. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KMX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $103.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

CarMax Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMX stock opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $63.23 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in CarMax by 2,310.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

